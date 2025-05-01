Grindr (NYSE:GRND) & Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Critical Analysis

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.4% of Grindr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 0 15 8 1 2.42 Grindr 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and Grindr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus target price of $85.90, suggesting a potential upside of 10.79%. Grindr has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.42%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Grindr.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Grindr”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $4.67 billion 5.07 $637.46 million $3.21 24.16 Grindr $344.64 million 13.26 -$55.77 million ($0.79) -27.77

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 20.34% 10.98% 8.89% Grindr -16.27% -177.83% 9.57%

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Grindr on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom’s video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom’s technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

