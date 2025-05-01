Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at $620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 129.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 211,166 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 539.9% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 97,946 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.80. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

