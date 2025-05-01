GSR III Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GSRTU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 6th

GSR III Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GSRTU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 6th. GSR III Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GSRTU stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. GSR III Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

