Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,717,915 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, February 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Guardant Health Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:GH opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The firm had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

