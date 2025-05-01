HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,624,000 after buying an additional 4,535,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,790,000 after purchasing an additional 949,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 602,456 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 482,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

HASI stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Research analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.