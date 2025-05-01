HCA Healthcare Q2 EPS Estimate Increased by Leerink Partnrs

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $6.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.37. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $24.98 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $30.02 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $34.11 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $38.44 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $43.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.13.

NYSE:HCA opened at $345.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

