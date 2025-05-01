Head to Head Comparison: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) & Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -80.93% N/A -66.09% Pegasystems 6.63% 32.09% 9.45%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $3.56 million 0.46 -$2.28 million N/A N/A Pegasystems $1.64 billion 4.77 $99.19 million $2.06 44.70

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Pegasystems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pegasystems has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beyond Commerce and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pegasystems 0 3 9 0 2.75

Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $100.27, suggesting a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Beyond Commerce on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows. It also offers Situational Layer Cake that organizes logic into layers that map to the unique dimensions of a client’s business, such as customer types, lines of business, geographies, etc.; Pega Express Methodology and low code that connects enterprise data and systems to customer experience channels; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications; Pega Catalyst, which helps clients to transform and prototype their customer journeys; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and global service assurance and client support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

