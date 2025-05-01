Head to Head Contrast: TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) versus DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TXNM Energy and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXNM Energy 9.26% 9.69% 2.26% DTE Energy 11.27% 12.42% 2.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TXNM Energy and DTE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXNM Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 DTE Energy 0 4 8 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

TXNM Energy presently has a consensus target price of $53.57, indicating a potential upside of 0.79%. DTE Energy has a consensus target price of $139.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.66%. Given DTE Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than TXNM Energy.

This table compares TXNM Energy and DTE Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXNM Energy $1.97 billion 2.50 $88.35 million $2.67 19.91 DTE Energy $12.46 billion 2.28 $1.40 billion $6.77 20.22

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TXNM Energy. TXNM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DTE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TXNM Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. TXNM Energy pays out 61.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DTE Energy has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. DTE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of TXNM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of DTE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DTE Energy beats TXNM Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets. This segment owns and operates distribution substations and line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. Its DTE Vantage segment offers metallurgical and petroleum coke to steel and other industries; and power generation, steam production, chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as air supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1849 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

