Head to Head Contrast: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Permian Resources (NYSE:PR)

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 21.20% 11.15% 6.93% Vermilion Energy -41.53% 6.29% 2.97%

Dividends

Permian Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Vermilion Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Permian Resources pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vermilion Energy pays out -163.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vermilion Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $5.00 billion 1.89 $476.31 million $1.43 8.24 Vermilion Energy $2.07 billion 0.45 -$176.01 million ($0.22) -27.45

This table compares Permian Resources and Vermilion Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vermilion Energy. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Permian Resources has a beta of 3.81, meaning that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Permian Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Permian Resources and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 1 1 13 0 2.80 Vermilion Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25

Permian Resources currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 58.46%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Vermilion Energy.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Vermilion Energy on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

