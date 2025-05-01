Head to Head Review: Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) and Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT)

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) and Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Exponent and Aeries Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Exponent currently has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.52%. Given Exponent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exponent is more favorable than Aeries Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 19.52% 27.27% 15.24% Aeries Technology 23.81% -2,170.47% 33.11%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Exponent and Aeries Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Exponent has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Exponent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.9% of Aeries Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exponent and Aeries Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $558.51 million 7.15 $109.00 million $2.12 37.11 Aeries Technology $70.85 million 0.46 $15.66 million $1.62 0.46

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Aeries Technology. Aeries Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exponent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exponent beats Aeries Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

