Head to Head Survey: SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) & Its Peers

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) is one of 300 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SAB Biotherapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SAB Biotherapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 SAB Biotherapeutics Competitors 1973 5464 14072 305 2.58

SAB Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 570.59%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 115.24%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $2.24 million -$42.19 million -0.46 SAB Biotherapeutics Competitors $575.17 million -$70.96 million -1.94

SAB Biotherapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SAB Biotherapeutics. SAB Biotherapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics’ rivals have a beta of -4.48, indicating that their average stock price is 548% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -1,450.14% -94.37% -67.26% SAB Biotherapeutics Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidate SAB-142, a human, multi-target anti-thymocyte globulin treatment, currently under Phase 1 trials in delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes. Further, the company develops SAB-176, a multivalent, broadly neutralizing – human polyclonal immunoglobulin therapeutic candidate, currently in Phase 2a development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.