Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 5.7 %

HIMS opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.65. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,268.05. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,628.17. This trade represents a 35.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,234 shares of company stock valued at $29,909,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

