Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.3% of Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $948,229,000 after acquiring an additional 35,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $108.92 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

