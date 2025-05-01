Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $200.66, but opened at $207.45. Honeywell International shares last traded at $209.13, with a volume of 640,462 shares traded.

The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HON. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,951,353,000 after buying an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after buying an additional 627,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

