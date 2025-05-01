Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $22.19 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,315,409,000 after buying an additional 5,211,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,394,224,000 after buying an additional 13,406,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,339,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,205,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,672 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average of $128.49.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

