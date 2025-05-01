Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $259.36, but opened at $273.45. Humana shares last traded at $262.49, with a volume of 474,261 shares trading hands.

The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 399.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 6,647.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,811,000 after buying an additional 65,735 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.