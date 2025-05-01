Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1,408.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 874,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

