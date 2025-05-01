Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1,408.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 874,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hut 8 Stock Performance
Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Hut 8
Hut 8 Company Profile
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hut 8
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.