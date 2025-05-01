Iain Ferguson Acquires 3,894 Shares of Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets (LON:PNLGet Free Report) insider Iain Ferguson bought 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,898.34 ($26,513.44).

Shares of PNL stock opened at GBX 511 ($6.81) on Thursday. Personal Assets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 480 ($6.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 518 ($6.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 506.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 502.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.19.

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.

