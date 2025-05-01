Illumina (ILMN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Illumina Price Performance
NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Illumina has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
