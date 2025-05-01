Illumina (ILMN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Illumina has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.55.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

