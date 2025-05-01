ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stake Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBRX. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

ImmunityBio stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBRX shares. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.