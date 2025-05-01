Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.09.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Infinera alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Infinera

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. Infinera has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 128,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Infinera by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.