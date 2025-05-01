Interface (TILE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $297.11 million for the quarter. Interface has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Interface has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Interface

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,725.66. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

