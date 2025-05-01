International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 1.1% After Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $239.35 and last traded at $238.79. Approximately 922,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,003,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 114.97%.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.41.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.03. The company has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.