Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Intesa Sanpaolo to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Intesa Sanpaolo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

