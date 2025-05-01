InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Receives $31.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research firms recently commented on IVT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVT opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 155.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. Analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.2376 dividend. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 527.78%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

