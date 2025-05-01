Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWB opened at $60.54 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $72.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.4118 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

