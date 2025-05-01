Invesco Ltd. Acquires 477 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 768,629 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,427,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 216,017 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,481,000 after purchasing an additional 156,495 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 279,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 135,802 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.51. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cowen cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.