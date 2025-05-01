Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0454 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

