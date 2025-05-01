Invesco Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 806,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SNDL were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in SNDL by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,510,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 311,642 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SNDL during the fourth quarter worth $2,236,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SNDL by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SNDL by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 112,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SNDL during the fourth quarter worth $187,000.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of SNDL from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $391.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. SNDL Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.61.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $179.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.10 million. SNDL had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

