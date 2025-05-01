Invesco Ltd. Purchases Shares of 45,713 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,713 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

DMLP stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 56.77%. The business had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.7258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 136.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,373.80. This trade represents a 15.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $100,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,758. The trade was a 2.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,691 shares of company stock worth $548,939 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

