Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Holdings Lessened by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 21,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

IOVA stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $73.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.17 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

