iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after buying an additional 2,243,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,844,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,732,000 after buying an additional 469,411 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,774,000 after buying an additional 422,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,405,000 after buying an additional 396,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.