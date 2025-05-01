iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

BATS EZU opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.