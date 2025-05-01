IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Receives C$5.33 Average PT from Brokerages

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.33.

ISO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bankshares set a C$4.50 target price on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ISO stock opened at C$3.86 on Monday. IsoEnergy has a one year low of C$2.34 and a one year high of C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 15.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

