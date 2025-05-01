John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

JHS stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

