John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
JHS stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $11.87.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
