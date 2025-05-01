JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 82,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $469.13 million, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

