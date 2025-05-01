JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 946,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,237 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

LCTX stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

