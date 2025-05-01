JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $35.88.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.