Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JGHAF opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Further Reading

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

