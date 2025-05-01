Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JGHAF opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
