Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Position Increased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 207.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 328,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 244,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 89,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $586.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 934,258 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,392,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,498,425.81. This trade represents a 27.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

