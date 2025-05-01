Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $84.05 million for the quarter.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of KRP opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,454.55%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.
