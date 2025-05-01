Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $22.55. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 81,859 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,250.75. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $205,104.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $540,124.20. The trade was a 27.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.63 and a beta of 0.31.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

