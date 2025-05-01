Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stake Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,963 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 185,450 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

KGC opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

