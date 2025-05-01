Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $47.05 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amara Financial LLC. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $288,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 253,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,122,000 after buying an additional 28,799 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,505,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 375,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,501,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 32.9% in the third quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.63.

Apple Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $212.50 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.11 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

