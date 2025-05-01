Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,596,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $4,510,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 137,381 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,069.28. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,214.16. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,700. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 337.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Articles

