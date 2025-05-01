Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $509.72 million for the quarter. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.010-6.070 EPS.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $113.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.34. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

