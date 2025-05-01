Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 740.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,577 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Pamplona Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth about $360,846,000. Wynnchurch Capital Partners IV L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Latham Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 778,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 179,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Latham Group by 1,220.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 103,663 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 price target on shares of Latham Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $688,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,629.72. This trade represents a 24.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $633.30 million, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

