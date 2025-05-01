Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Estimate for AbbVie Q2 Earnings

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.01 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $17.67 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $19.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.41.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $195.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.22. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $345.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,487,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,204,000 after acquiring an additional 273,078 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,223.60. This represents a 40.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

