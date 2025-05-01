Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,172 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $91,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,276,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,075.24. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $25,215.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,719.23. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,268 shares of company stock valued at $159,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

