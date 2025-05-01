Legal & General Group Plc Has $263,000 Stock Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of SANA opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $428.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SANA. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.